Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man was sentenced in a homicide case in La Crosse County Court Friday.

Timothy Young, 32, of Spring Grove, Minn, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for extended supervision at 35 years. He had been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

In March, Young pled guilty to the shooting death of Anthony Fimple,19, at the Twisted Moose Bar in La Crosse. Fimple was working as a bouncer at the bar and denied Young entry. Young left the bar, came back with a gun and shot Fimple in the head, according to police and witness statements.

Fimple was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The La Crosse County criminal complaint noted that when the incident occurred, it had not been the first time the Twisted Moose Bar had issues with Young.

The prosecution asked for 40 years in prison with the possibility of parole, while the defense asked for 25 years in prison.

Young’s attorney announced in January that a plea agreement had been reached in the case.

Young sentencing

WATCH LIVE: Timothy Young sentencing in La Crosse County Court.

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Friday, May 7, 2021

