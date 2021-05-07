Advertisement

North Central Wisconsin band students take part in virtual music competition

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of the biggest events for Wisconsin solo and ensemble band members. The Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) hosted its district and state music festival virtually this year. Despite not being in person, the WSMA boasted 16,000 divisional submissions and 4,000 state submissions for solo and ensemble musicians.

“All in all over 20,000 videos will be adjudicated by a team of about 275 master teachers,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Felenz.

To put in a submission, students send in a video of them playing and a picture of the piece of music they are playing off of.

“It’s no different than how you would upload to social media just on the district solo and ensemble platform,” said Merrill High School Band teacher Elli Wilk.

Submitting a video has its perks. One of them is you can redo your video if you mess up since you aren’t live.

“The beautiful thing about this year being that they recorded their solos is that they had more than one chance to do it to get it right,” said D.C. Everest High School band teacher Joe Finnegan.

“We take advantage of the situation we’re given, and I’m happy that we took that opportunity,” Wilk said.

Sending videos also has drawbacks. Since students can rerecord videos, judges hold them to a higher standard.

“I would have the notion that this student had the opportunity to rerecord if they chose to on their solo or ensemble,” Wilk said.

“The evaluation can be much more thorough, as they can go back and listen to the recording more than once,” Finnegan said.

Friday is the last day for submissions to the state level if students qualify. But north central Wisconsin teachers believe getting the chance to play for others is worth more than an overall score.

“I’m just proud they went through the process to make themselves better,” Finnegan said.

For more information on the WSMA click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital

Latest News

Diaper Drive to benefit low income families
Diaper Drive to wipe out diaper need in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties underway
Diaper Drive to benefit low income families
Diaper Drive to benefit low-income families in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties
Celebrate Mom with a Wisconsin Cheese Board
Mother’s Day Cheese Board
Girls Scouts WCCC event
Girl Scouts Women of Courage, Confidence, & Character virtual event
In addition to fresh produce, vendors will have baked goods, meat, eggs, seafood, and prepared...
Eau Claire Farmers Market returns Saturday