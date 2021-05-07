Nurse turns to social media to help patient connect with loved ones

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -A long hospital stay can be hard. It’s even harder when you can’t see your loved ones.

For Mikel Pomerleau, getting COVID-19 meant an 11 day stay in the hospital.

While fighting the virus, he couldn’t see his family. One nurse became his connection to the world outside his hospital room.

“Seeing Tucker gives you a shot of adrenaline that-that’s my grandson, Tucker,” Pomerleau said.

While hospitalized at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, one of the people he wanted to see was his 7-year-old grandson Tucker.

The only way they could talk was virtually. That was a problem.

Pomerleau is one of the first to admit he’s not very good with technology.

“I’m not a cell phone user,” Pomerleau said. “I don’t know anything about that. When I’m with my girlfriend, she takes care of all that, but of course when I was in the hospital I couldn’t see anybody, so Taylor just took kind of took charge.”

Taylor Byrd was one of Pomerleau’s nurses. She wanted to help.

“He was lonely, he was scared, he was sad,” Byrd said. “You know he needed a little boost.”

To bring Pomerleau a little joy, Byrd reached out to his family.

She sent Tucker’s mom a Facebook friend request.

From there Byrd used the messenger app on her own phone for a special visit.

“I said: ‘Hey, I got a surprise for you,’ and I just turned my phone around, and like the instant sadness like sadness, but also happiness like he instantly was like ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Though Pomerleau doesn’t remember everything that was said during that video visit, he’ll never forget Byrd’s kindness.

“All the nurses and the entire Marshfield crew there was incredible, but Taylor really went above and beyond anything you can really imagine,” Pomerleau said.

To Byrd, her action wasn’t anything heroic. She said it’s what nursing is all about.

Byrd said she’s glad Pomerleau is back with his family and doing well.

She said she’s grateful for the recognition, but adds her co-workers also go above and beyond for patients.

