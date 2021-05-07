Officers who shot and killed Oneida Casino complex shooter identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin investigators released the names of three Green Bay police officers who shot and killed a gunman at the Oneida Casino Complex last Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) identified the officers as:

Sgt. Brian Jordan, a 21-year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department;

Ofc. Makayla Wolfe, a 2-year veteran of the GBPD; and

Ofc. Ben Snyder, who’s been with the department for less than two years

The three officers are on administrative leave while DCI investigates the officer-involved shooting. This is standard practice during all police shooting investigations in Wisconsin. The DCI says when its investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Brown County district attorney to determine if the officers acted appropriately.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the deadly shooting at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar inside the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. The DCI refers to it as a double homicide and attempted homicide. Officials have not released information on the shooter’s possible motive.

On Saturday, May 1, at about 7:27 p.m., dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the restaurant. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old former restaurant employee Bruce K. Pofahl approached a waiter station then shot and killed 32-year-old Ian J. Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob T. Bartel.

The gunman left the restaurant and shot 28-year-old Dan Mulligan, another employee. Mulligan survived and is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital.

Green Bay police officers encountered Pofahl near the first floor of the parking ramp east of the Radisson. DCI says the three officers named Friday fired weapons and struck Pofahl.

“A contact team from the Green Bay Police Department was able to engage and neutralize the suspect outside of the complex on the north side of the building near the parking structure,” said Sheriff Todd Delain.

Court records show a restraining order and an injunction were recently filed against Pofahl.

We found that since the end of February, Pofahl had been cited for harassment, and also had a temporary restraining order filed against him by a woman listing him as a “former supervisor.” Since the woman is considered a victim of stalking, Action 2 News is not identifying her.

In the paperwork, the court granted an injunction, saying Pofahl couldn’t have contact with or harass her, but it did not bar him from possessing guns.

While investigators believe Pofahl was targeting a specific person or people when he started shooting inside the Duck Creek restaurant Saturday night, they won’t say exactly who he was after.

“We are aware of various stories regarding the incident and the behavior history of Mr. Pofahl,” said Steve Ninham, General Manager, Radisson Hotel. “We ask that investigators are given the opportunity to do their jobs as we refrain from comment and speculation, rather focusing on healing at this juncture.”

On Wednesday, Oneida Nation held a healing and blessing ceremony outside the casino and Radisson Hotel property.

On Thursday, Oneida Casino reopened its main and IMAC gaming locations to the public.

The tribe has planned a community-wide ceremony for Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. at the Oneida Pow-wow Grounds, located at N7210 Seminary Rd.

