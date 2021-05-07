Advertisement

Officers who shot and killed Oneida Casino complex shooter identified

Emergency vehicles at Oneida Casino complex
Emergency vehicles at Oneida Casino complex
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin investigators released the names of three Green Bay police officers who shot and killed a gunman at the Oneida Casino Complex last Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) identified the officers as:

  • Sgt. Brian Jordan, a 21-year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department;
  • Ofc. Makayla Wolfe, a 2-year veteran of the GBPD; and
  • Ofc. Ben Snyder, who’s been with the department for less than two years

The three officers are on administrative leave while DCI investigates the officer-involved shooting. This is standard practice during all police shooting investigations in Wisconsin. The DCI says when its investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Brown County district attorney to determine if the officers acted appropriately.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the deadly shooting at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar inside the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. The DCI refers to it as a double homicide and attempted homicide. Officials have not released information on the shooter’s possible motive.

On Saturday, May 1, at about 7:27 p.m., dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the restaurant. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old former restaurant employee Bruce K. Pofahl approached a waiter station then shot and killed 32-year-old Ian J. Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob T. Bartel.

The gunman left the restaurant and shot 28-year-old Dan Mulligan, another employee. Mulligan survived and is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital.

Green Bay police officers encountered Pofahl near the first floor of the parking ramp east of the Radisson. DCI says the three officers named Friday fired weapons and struck Pofahl.

“A contact team from the Green Bay Police Department was able to engage and neutralize the suspect outside of the complex on the north side of the building near the parking structure,” said Sheriff Todd Delain.

Court records show a restraining order and an injunction were recently filed against Pofahl.

We found that since the end of February, Pofahl had been cited for harassment, and also had a temporary restraining order filed against him by a woman listing him as a “former supervisor.” Since the woman is considered a victim of stalking, Action 2 News is not identifying her.

In the paperwork, the court granted an injunction, saying Pofahl couldn’t have contact with or harass her, but it did not bar him from possessing guns.

While investigators believe Pofahl was targeting a specific person or people when he started shooting inside the Duck Creek restaurant Saturday night, they won’t say exactly who he was after.

“We are aware of various stories regarding the incident and the behavior history of Mr. Pofahl,” said Steve Ninham, General Manager, Radisson Hotel. “We ask that investigators are given the opportunity to do their jobs as we refrain from comment and speculation, rather focusing on healing at this juncture.”

On Wednesday, Oneida Nation held a healing and blessing ceremony outside the casino and Radisson Hotel property.

On Thursday, Oneida Casino reopened its main and IMAC gaming locations to the public.

The tribe has planned a community-wide ceremony for Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. at the Oneida Pow-wow Grounds, located at N7210 Seminary Rd.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level

Latest News

Rice Lake school celebrates staff member who passed U.S. naturalization test
Rice Lake School Celebrates Staff Memeber Who Passed Naturalization Test (5/7/21)
Diaper Drive
Diaper Drive Live 4pm 05/07/2021
Diaper Drive
Diaper Drive Live 5pm 05/07/2021
Halmstad Second Graders Receive A-List Experience
Halmstad Second Graders Receive A-List Experience (5/7/21)
UW-La Crosse students
UW-La Crosse closing out unconventional school year