One person taken to a St. Paul hospital after Pierce County UTV crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 41-year-old Spring Valley man was taken to a St. Paul hospital after he lost control of a UTV.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell Vanasse had undetermined injuries after a UTV rolled on its side on Friday. Vanasse was on private property near 730th Avenue and 290th Street in Spring Valley.

The crash is still under investigation.

