Advertisement

Republicans want to speed up job-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployment people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don’t have a job.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by state officials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature’s committee that has the power to reinstate the rule, said he wants to put it back in place by the end of the month.

The rule is currently slated to be reinstated in July. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Eau Claire County fire
Multiple crews respond to Eau Claire County fire
Cousins born on same day-- May 2 at Eau Claire hospital.
Cousins born on same day at Eau Claire hospital
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle
According to the DHS, 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing high case activity.
Nearly every county in Wisconsin has high COVID-19 case activity level

Latest News

Legislators debate Gov. Evers's provisions in his budget proposal
Joint Finance Committee removes hundreds of provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’s budget
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans to scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing budget
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers’ plan
Wisconsin Capitol (Associated Press photo)
Senate committee holds hearing regarding absentee ballot legislation