Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home. Lt. Ryan Cox says the man’s gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted.

But, Cox would not say whether the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. The man was 35 and the woman was 37.

Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare.

