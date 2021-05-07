UW-La Crosse closing out unconventional school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse is preparing for its spring commencement next weekend, ending one of the most unique years in school history.

The pandemic created teaching and learning challenges as UWL bounced between in-person and virtual learning.

Senior Monica Bertucci says even though the adjustment to online learning was tough, she believes students earned valuable skills through the experience.

“Overall, I think everyone is now probably much more skilled in technology,” Bertucci said. “Beyond that, I think [everyone’s] a lot more adaptable, willing to change things completely to what they’re used to.”

Bertucci adds that classes did become more typical as the year went on.

“A lot of classes are now somewhat in-person, so you can see a lot more people again and that’s been really nice,” she said.

An overall return to normal depends on COVID vaccinations, and while UWL Chancellor Joe Gow says they aren’t required for students, they soon could be.

“What we need to do is get to a point where the FDA says ‘we know without a shadow of a doubt that these vaccines are safe and effective’, and at that point I think you can begin saying this is like mumps, measles, rubella, we do require people to get vaccinated for those,” Gow detailed.

As Gow reflected back on the school year, he believes the pandemic brought unexpected lessons which put staff and student resiliency on display.

“We can adapt and we can keep going and accomplish the things that we’re here to accomplish, and that’s all about students continuing to learn and grow and develop,” Gow said. “We did it through these very unusual conditions.”

Even though the ending wasn’t a typical one, Bertucci says she’s grateful of her time spent as an Eagle.

“I love the campus, I also really love the people, I was able to make a lot of really amazing friends here, a lot of connections with professors that I really valued, so it’s been a really great experience,” Bertucci said.

Gow says UWL is preparing for a fairly normal fall semester, adding enrollment is on pace for the largest entering class in school history.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.