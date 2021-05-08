Advertisement

2 injured in Vernon Co. crash

Police are investigating
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) -Two drivers were taken to the Vernon Memorial Hospital Friday evening after a crash in the Town of Franklin.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 5: 15 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 27 and County Road J.

Authorities said 58-year-old Rosann Talbot of Milwaukee was turning off of County Road J and onto State Highway 27 when 16-year-old Autumn Butenhoff of Ferrville hit her car on the driver’s side.

Talbot had to be freed from the vehicle.

Both cars were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the accident is still under investigation.

