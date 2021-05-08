Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are suing the Wisconsin Department of Corrections over what they allege is an “unconstitutional” policy restricting visitors including members of the clergy.

The state’s correctional facilities have restricted visitors inside since March 2020 in order to keep inmates and staff safe from COVID-19.

Attorney for WILL, Anthony LoCocco, said the lawsuit comes after several attempts to ask DOC to change its visitor policy.

“It is a shameful and inhumane policy, and the law doesn’t permit it,” LoCocco said. "

The lawsuit argues current visitor policies violate Wisconsin Statute 301.33 which allows clergy members access to inmates at least once per week.

“The DOC policy is simply incompatible with that statute,” LoCocco said. “Secondly the constitution guarantees to everyone, the right to freely exercise their religion.”

DOC declined an interview but spokesperson, John Beard, said in a statement to WEAU:

“The Department is committed to expanding in-person visitation and volunteer programs at the earliest possible time and as soon as public health experts deem it safe to do so. The Department is continuing its efforts to vaccinate persons in our care, which is a vital step toward resuming normal operations.”

According to the DOC website, it is noted that religious accommodations and services are available but may be modified.

LoCocco says there is no equivalent to in-person visits with priests and deacons, especially when prison chaplains happen to be of a different faith.

“Sacraments that are essential to exercise catholic faith like confession and communion those cannot be completed under church teaching over the phone or over video interview,” he said.

WILL and the Archdiocese are demanding DOC to re-evaluate policies and allow vaccinated clergy members back into prisons, asking that priests and deacons be treated like other DOC staff including social workers and teachers.

