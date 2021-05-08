Diaper Drive to wipe out diaper need in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Friday and running through May 21st, WEAU 13 News is partnering with the Junior League of Eau Claire and Feed My People Food Bank for a Diaper Drive to collect and distribute a steady supply of free diapers to families in need living in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Along with Royal Credit Union, Festival Foods and The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the goal to collect 1,000,000 for the Diaper Bank.

1 in 3 U.S. families struggle with diaper need, the ability to provide clean, dry diapers for their babies.

“Babies and families that don’t have clean diapers available, probably can’t even get into day cares and things like that. And to me that was kind of astounding. And you know it’s just a basic need that the families in our area need met and something we’re glad to help with,” says Festival Foods’ Jake Donohue.

“So those diapers are going to meet an immediate need. They are going to be picked up and distributed through Feed my People Food Bank. But however, there is a big ongoing need, So we are collecting funds and money to purchase diapers in the future. And so you can do that by visiting rcu.org/diaperdrive. And Royal Credit Union is committed to match the first $5,000 donated to that fund,” adds Melissa Janssen, Director of Community Relations for Royal Credit Union.

An adequate supply of diapers can cost families over $100 a month and that’s why the Diaper Drive will go a long way to supporting families affected by the pandemic.

“The pandemic obviously has a lot of people hurting financially, whether it’s by job loss layoffs or reduction of hours, whatever the case might be. So the diaper need that we’ve seen in our area has skyrocketed. It’s always there but it’s definitely grown during the pandemic, says Jessica Joyce, Diaper Bank Co-Chair for the Junior League of Eau Claire.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Executive Director Andy Neborak agrees, “Just a huge need and an expensive need and with everything that’s happened in the past year, people have financial needs across the area, regardless of the area. It’s something that can take care of a big expense for you.”

The goal of the Diaper Drive is to wipe out diaper need in our community, ultimately helping those impacted the most.

“That little baby is the winner, that’s the one we’re trying to cover to really make it so they’re safe, mentally, physically. But it really affects the whole family, the businesses, our economy as a whole to get children into the diapers that they need,” says Emily Cinquegrana, President of the Junior League of Eau Claire.

The Diaper Drive runs through May 21st. You can drop off diapers at any of the three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire or Royal Credit Union on Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.