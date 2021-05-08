Advertisement

More than 2.5 million Wisconsinites have received at least first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 525 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 602,790. 3,039 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,398.

Forty-seven more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,778.

The state reported 20 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,904.

Vaccinations

Forty-four percent (2,575,417) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 2,149,489 or 37% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,554,356 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,779 (+11)8217,70739.1%15,59934.5%
Buffalo1,35475,79044.4%5,18239.8%
Chippewa7,370 (+4)9426,71241.3%23,87136.9%
Clark3,253 (+8)588,73725.1%7,19920.7%
Dunn4,642 (+2)3215,98135.2%13,88030.6%
Eau Claire11,512 (+3)10748,36246.2%43,20141.3%
Jackson2,628267,39635.8%6,45131.3%
La Crosse12,741 (-5)86 (+1)59,35450.3%51,49143.6%
Monroe4,534 (+5)3715,80434.2%13,81429.9%
Pepin854 (+1)72,86839.4%2,56235.2%
Rusk1,313 (+1)174,02728.4%3,52424.9%
Trempealeau3,537 (+1)42 (+1)13,88546.8%12,30041.5%
Vernon1,9163912,59340.9%11,01835.7%

