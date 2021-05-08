More than 2.5 million Wisconsinites have received at least first COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 525 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 602,790. 3,039 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,398.

Forty-seven more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,778.

The state reported 20 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,904.

Vaccinations

Forty-four percent (2,575,417) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 2,149,489 or 37% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,554,356 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,779 (+11) 82 17,707 39.1% 15,599 34.5% Buffalo 1,354 7 5,790 44.4% 5,182 39.8% Chippewa 7,370 (+4) 94 26,712 41.3% 23,871 36.9% Clark 3,253 (+8) 58 8,737 25.1% 7,199 20.7% Dunn 4,642 (+2) 32 15,981 35.2% 13,880 30.6% Eau Claire 11,512 (+3) 107 48,362 46.2% 43,201 41.3% Jackson 2,628 26 7,396 35.8% 6,451 31.3% La Crosse 12,741 (-5) 86 (+1) 59,354 50.3% 51,491 43.6% Monroe 4,534 (+5) 37 15,804 34.2% 13,814 29.9% Pepin 854 (+1) 7 2,868 39.4% 2,562 35.2% Rusk 1,313 (+1) 17 4,027 28.4% 3,524 24.9% Trempealeau 3,537 (+1) 42 (+1) 13,885 46.8% 12,300 41.5% Vernon 1,916 39 12,593 40.9% 11,018 35.7%

