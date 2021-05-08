River Fest makes its return to River Prairie Park on Saturday

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona festival returned Saturday after it went virtual last year.

River Fest celebrates Mother’s Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer season.

Saturday at River Prairie Park Altoona’s annual festival showcased live music, theater performances, food trucks and its staple rubber ducky race.

This is the fourth year the event has taken place with last year’s virtual festival.

Roy Atkinson with the City of Altoona said they’re excited to kick start the return of outdoor activities.

“It was a very, very tough year for everyone, so to be able to hold a public event like this and get people outside to enjoy themselves and to showplace River Prairie, it really means a lot to us as city employees, and it also means a lot, I know, to the residents,” Atkinson said.

The event also included a two-hour window to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

