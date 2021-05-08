Scouts collect almost a ton of donations for Scouting for Food project

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A group of scouts collected almost a ton of food and personal hygiene donations to benefit local students and family as part of the Scouting for Food project.

Twenty scouts and adults from the French Island Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA from Pack 15 and Troops 515/15 participated.

They delivered the donation to Summit Environmental School to fill its food pantry.

Scouts participate in Scouting for Food project. (Lee Donahue)

