Sewage spill partially closes road in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, a pipe that brings sewage to the wastewater treatment plant in La Crosse broke pushing untreated sewage to the surface.

As officials work to repair the pipe, they closed Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview down to one lane.

Some of the sewage from the broken pipe ran overland to storm sewers that drain to the Pammel creek flood control division channel.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the water in Pammel creek below Mormon Coulee Road until further notice.

They’re also asking both pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

As of 12:30 a.m. the La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility said it had the leak stopped and sewage contained.

Workers had diverted the sewage to a catch basin that will minimize sewage entering the Pammel creek channel.

