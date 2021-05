EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Spring High School Football alternate season comes to an end with Eau Claire Memorial taking down rival Eau Claire North by a final of 20-0.

While in High School Softball McDonell fights off rival Eau Claire Regis by a final of 10-7. In College Softball, the Blugolds split their regular season finale with UW-Platteville.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.