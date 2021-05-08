UW-Stout hosts in-person graduation ceremony Saturday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout celebrated its graduates Saturday morning with an in-person, socially-distanced ceremony friends and family could also log in to watch virtually.

870 undergraduates and 205 grad students collected degrees. 400 of them were there in-person for the ceremony.

About 55 2020 graduates who did not have an in-person ceremony last year attended Saturday’s graduation.

