Advertisement

UW-Stout hosts in-person graduation ceremony Saturday

Grads take part in an in-person and socially-distanced ceremony.
Grads take part in an in-person and socially-distanced ceremony.(UW-Stout)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout celebrated its graduates Saturday morning with an in-person, socially-distanced ceremony friends and family could also log in to watch virtually.

870 undergraduates and 205 grad students collected degrees. 400 of them were there in-person for the ceremony.

About 55 2020 graduates who did not have an in-person ceremony last year attended Saturday’s graduation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 Minnesota men arrested after Osseo traffic stop reveals meth, THC, stolen rifle and more
Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
File photo
UPDATE: Chippewa Falls intersections cleared after gas break
Tyler Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2.
Onalaska Police confirm human remains to be missing person
Christopher Anderson was arrested this week after multiple reports of stolen vehicles.
Man arrested in Chippewa Falls after 3 different reports of stolen vehicles, keys

Latest News

Archdiocese Sues Doc OVer Visitor Policy
Archdiocese Sues Doc Over Visitor Policy (5/8/21)
River Fest returns to Altoona.
River Fest makes its return to River Prairie Park on Saturday
People walk with flags in Eau Claire
Remembering heroes and ‘carrying the load’ through Eau Claire
Participants in a project that collected almost a ton of goods for a food pantry.
Scouts collect almost a ton of donations for Scouting for Food project