Advertisement

2.1 million Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eight percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 308 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 603,098. 3,501 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,133.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,808.

The state reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin on Sunday. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus remains at 6,904.

Vaccinations

Forty-four percent or 2,584,015 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 2,171,794 or 37.3% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,584,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,797 (+18)8217,73239.2%15,65834.6%
Buffalo1,35475,80844.6%5,20940%
Chippewa7,3709426,76341.4%23,99937.1%
Clark3,253588,75525.2%7,23320.8%
Dunn4,647 (+5)3216,01235.3%13,94730.7%
Eau Claire11,516 (+4)10748,46346.3%43,54341.6%
Jackson2,630 (+2)267,40535.9%6,46031.3%
La Crosse12,746 (+5)8659,44850.4%51,77643.9%
Monroe4,536 (+2)3715,83134.2%13,83729.9%
Pepin85472,87239.4%2,57035.3%
Rusk1,314 (+1)174,02728.4%3,52824.9%
Trempealeau3,5374213,90346.9%12,33141.6%
Vernon1,921 (+5)3912,61740.9%11,08636%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy

Latest News

MPD: Beware of prank calls pretending to be from police
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Graduation cap and gown
Job market for new grads: A lot of hiring but a lot of competition
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire