2.1 million Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eight percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 308 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 603,098. 3,501 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,133.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,808.

The state reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin on Sunday. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus remains at 6,904.

Vaccinations

Forty-four percent or 2,584,015 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 2,171,794 or 37.3% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,584,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,797 (+18) 82 17,732 39.2% 15,658 34.6% Buffalo 1,354 7 5,808 44.6% 5,209 40% Chippewa 7,370 94 26,763 41.4% 23,999 37.1% Clark 3,253 58 8,755 25.2% 7,233 20.8% Dunn 4,647 (+5) 32 16,012 35.3% 13,947 30.7% Eau Claire 11,516 (+4) 107 48,463 46.3% 43,543 41.6% Jackson 2,630 (+2) 26 7,405 35.9% 6,460 31.3% La Crosse 12,746 (+5) 86 59,448 50.4% 51,776 43.9% Monroe 4,536 (+2) 37 15,831 34.2% 13,837 29.9% Pepin 854 7 2,872 39.4% 2,570 35.3% Rusk 1,314 (+1) 17 4,027 28.4% 3,528 24.9% Trempealeau 3,537 42 13,903 46.9% 12,331 41.6% Vernon 1,921 (+5) 39 12,617 40.9% 11,086 36%

