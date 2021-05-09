2.1 million Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eight percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 308 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 603,098. 3,501 tests came back negative.
Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,133.
Thirty more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 29,808.
The state reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin on Sunday. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus remains at 6,904.
Vaccinations
Forty-four percent or 2,584,015 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 2,171,794 or 37.3% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,584,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,797 (+18)
|82
|17,732
|39.2%
|15,658
|34.6%
|Buffalo
|1,354
|7
|5,808
|44.6%
|5,209
|40%
|Chippewa
|7,370
|94
|26,763
|41.4%
|23,999
|37.1%
|Clark
|3,253
|58
|8,755
|25.2%
|7,233
|20.8%
|Dunn
|4,647 (+5)
|32
|16,012
|35.3%
|13,947
|30.7%
|Eau Claire
|11,516 (+4)
|107
|48,463
|46.3%
|43,543
|41.6%
|Jackson
|2,630 (+2)
|26
|7,405
|35.9%
|6,460
|31.3%
|La Crosse
|12,746 (+5)
|86
|59,448
|50.4%
|51,776
|43.9%
|Monroe
|4,536 (+2)
|37
|15,831
|34.2%
|13,837
|29.9%
|Pepin
|854
|7
|2,872
|39.4%
|2,570
|35.3%
|Rusk
|1,314 (+1)
|17
|4,027
|28.4%
|3,528
|24.9%
|Trempealeau
|3,537
|42
|13,903
|46.9%
|12,331
|41.6%
|Vernon
|1,921 (+5)
|39
|12,617
|40.9%
|11,086
|36%
