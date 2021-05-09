Advertisement

Campaign to expand Clark Co. Veteran’s Memorial raises $1 million

Highground Veteran's Memorial
Highground Veteran's Memorial(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraising campaign looking to raise money to expand a veteran’s memorial park in Clark County has raised $1 million in its first month.

The Highground Rising campaign launched April 8. Its goal is to raise $4 million in order to expand the Highground Veteran’s Memorial Park.

As part of the expansion, they’re hoping to build a welcome center, make the entire park accessible for all and improve the park’s parking.

To learn more about the park, click HERE. For more about the campaign, click HERE.

