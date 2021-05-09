Campaign to expand Clark Co. Veteran’s Memorial raises $1 million

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraising campaign looking to raise money to expand a veteran’s memorial park in Clark County has raised $1 million in its first month.

The Highground Rising campaign launched April 8. Its goal is to raise $4 million in order to expand the Highground Veteran’s Memorial Park.

As part of the expansion, they’re hoping to build a welcome center, make the entire park accessible for all and improve the park’s parking.

