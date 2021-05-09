Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.

Watch: Media briefing to share preliminary information regarding the shooting of a DPD officer late Saturday night in the area of W. 42nd Ave./N. Alcott St. https://t.co/kw8rqX3DZD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2021

The shooter opened fire on the officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg. The officer has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooter got away and police aren’t sure if the suspect is in custody.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

