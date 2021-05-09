Advertisement

Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire

Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.(Matt Boulding)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) -Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell on Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding with the Cornell Area Fire Department said they believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned and that started the fire.

Boulding said the building is a complete loss. Three semi trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed. Fire crews were able to save one semi trailer that was near the building.

The sawmill is located west of Cornell on County Highway E just south of County Highway Z.

Fifty-five firefighters responded to the fire. No one was injured.

The responding fire departments included: the Cornell Area Fire Department, the Anson Fire Department, the Bloomer Fire Department, the Cadott Area Fire and Rescue, the Eagle Point Fire Department, the New Auburn Fire Department and the Sheldon Fire Department.

The Cornell Area Ambulance Service also responded.

