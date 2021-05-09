Advertisement

House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Sunday publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader, cementing the party conference’s support of the Donald Trump loyalist over Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of the former president for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday to remove Cheney, the highest-ranking woman in the Republican leadership and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and replace her with Stefanik, whose ascension has received Trump’s backing.

Asked in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” whether he supported Stefanik, R-N.Y., for the job of Republican Conference chair, McCarthy responded: “Yes, I do.”

“We want to be united in moving forward, and I think that is what will take place,” he said in response to a question about whether he had the votes to oust Cheney, R-Wyo.

McCarthy said the leadership post must focus on a message “day in and day out” on what he said were the problems of the Biden administration.

Cheney has taken on Republicans, including McCarthy, R-Calif., for indulging Trump’s false claims that the November election was “stolen” from him. In an opinion essay Wednesday in The Washington Post, she denounced the “dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” and warned her fellow Republicans against embracing or ignoring his statements “for fundraising and political purposes.”

McCarthy on Sunday denied that Republicans’ effort to remove Cheney was based on her views about Trump or her vote to impeach him over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He said her continued attention on Trump distracted from Republicans’ goal of winning back the House in 2022 and successfully opposing President Joe Biden’s agenda.

McCarthy complained last week that he had “lost confidence” in Cheney and “had it with her” over her continuing remarks about Trump, according to a leaked recording of his exchange on “Fox and Friends.”

The second-ranking House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, already has announced his support for Stefanik.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy
Sewage spill partially closes road in La Crosse
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter