Advertisement

Job market for new grads: A lot of hiring but a lot of competition

Graduation cap and gown
Graduation cap and gown(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -This year’s graduating class of college seniors is poised for better prospects than were the 2020 graduates, who had the misfortune to graduate in the depths of the disastrous coronavirus recession.

Though the competition will be stiff - this year’s graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job - employers are ramping up hiring.

And many are desperate for workers.

The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels, including in professional occupations that college students are more likely to seek and that can typically be done from home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy

Latest News

MPD: Beware of prank calls pretending to be from police
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
Coronavirus
2.1 million Wisconsinites have completed COVID-19 vaccine series as of Sunday
Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire