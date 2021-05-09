MPD: Beware of prank calls pretending to be from police

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is warning the public about phone calls being made claiming to come from them.

The department said someone is spoofing its non-emergency dispatch phone number to make prank calls.

Spoofing is when someone is able to disguise their own phone number for a trusted number. In this case they’ve been able to make their phone calls show up on caller id as coming from the Menomonie Police Department.

The police department recommends that if someone calls you claiming to be an officer, ask for their name and badge number. Then ask to call them back. Call the non-emergency line to verify the call is real. Menomonie Police Department’s non-emergency phone number is 715-232-1283.

