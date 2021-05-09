Advertisement

Royal Credit Union president elected to statewide position

Riechers has been elected to serve as chair of the Wisconsin Credit Union League's Board of Directors.(Royal Credit Union)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In addition to his role as the president and CEO of Royal Credit Union, Brandon Riechers will also serve all the credit unions in Wisconsin in his new position as the Chair of the Wisconsin Credit Union League Board of Directors (The League).

The League is a trade association that works to represent the interests of Wisconsin’s more than 120 credit unions.

Riechers was elected to serve as chair at the The League’s annual meeting on May 6.

“I am honored to serve as the Chair of The League Board of Directors,” Riechers said. “I look forward to working with the Board to advocate on behalf of our more than 3 million Members. Credit unions play an important role in our economy and positively impact Wisconsin families, businesses, and the communities we serve.”

He will serve in this role for one year.

Riechers has worked at Royal Credit Union for 25 years. In 2017 he became its president and CEO.

