EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Cardinals softball team hosts their annual Chi-Hi Softball invitational and comes home with a third place finish!

As for the Cardinals baseball team, they split a double head with New Richmond.

In High School Tennis, Eau Claire Regis gets off to a fantastic start on the year going 3-0 on the day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.