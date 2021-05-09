Advertisement

Teen gets first vaccine dose on his 16th birthday

By Tajma Hall
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While most teens ask for a new car for their Sweet 16, one Madison student says all he wanted was a COVID shot.

Jackson Vanderloo turned 16-years-old on Friday. He decided to celebrate his milestone birthday by beginning his vaccination series at UW-Health.

“It felt really good. It’s a pretty big relief to be on the beginning of the path to vaccination and I chose my birthday because I wanted it as soon as possible,” he said.

A milestone birthday: a driver's license and a first COVID vaccine! 🚙 💉 Jackson knew he wanted to get started on the...

Posted by UW Health on Friday, May 7, 2021

When Jackson arrived to his vaccine appointment, he was greeted by UW staff, cheering and singing ‘happy birthday’.

“We have been a family that has help strict to the CDC recommendations and we have as a family decided to follow science throughout this entire process,” said Darsee Vanderloo, Jackson’s Mom.

Darsee says her older son is fully vaccinated and she plans to have her younger son vaccinated as soon as the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for 12-year-olds, which could be before the end of next week. She says she already has the appointment lined up at Fitchburg Pharmacy.

