Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 29-year-old man has died after a motorcycle accident on Highway 16 near Hazel Avenue Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. law enforcement found a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle in the north ditch.

Authorities said William Nelson of Tomah had been ejected from the bike after it overturned going into the ditch.

Nelson died from his injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause for the crash. This accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.