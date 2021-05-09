Advertisement

Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 29-year-old man has died after a motorcycle accident on Highway 16 near Hazel Avenue Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. law enforcement found a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle in the north ditch.

Authorities said William Nelson of Tomah had been ejected from the bike after it overturned going into the ditch.

Nelson died from his injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause for the crash. This accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy
Sewage spill partially closes road in La Crosse
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle

Latest News

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Kentucky Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert
Riechers has been elected to serve as chair of the Wisconsin Credit Union League's Board of...
Royal Credit Union president elected to statewide position