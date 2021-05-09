Advertisement

Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire

Police are investigating
Police are investigating
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A motorcycle and car crashed Saturday evening near the intersection of Lake Street and Sixth Avenue in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department said the 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, his 15-year-old brother, were taken to the hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Authorities said the 15-year-old is a student at Eau Claire North High School. The Eau Claire Area School District is working to provide support for his family, fellow students and staff members at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young appear in court Friday morning for his sentencing.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison in La Crosse County homicide case
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.
Archdiocese of Milwaukee sues Wisconsin Department of Corrections over COVID-19 visitor policy
Sewage spill partially closes road in La Crosse
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Man arrested after deputies find meth, heroin and prescription pills in vehicle

Latest News

Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Kentucky Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert
Riechers has been elected to serve as chair of the Wisconsin Credit Union League's Board of...
Royal Credit Union president elected to statewide position