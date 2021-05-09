Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A motorcycle and car crashed Saturday evening near the intersection of Lake Street and Sixth Avenue in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department said the 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, his 15-year-old brother, were taken to the hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Authorities said the 15-year-old is a student at Eau Claire North High School. The Eau Claire Area School District is working to provide support for his family, fellow students and staff members at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.