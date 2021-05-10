Advertisement

One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 24-year-old Rice Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that happened between Cameron and Chetek on Saturday.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Bull died Saturday.

Officials add that they received a call of a two vehicle crash on SS around 12:34 p.m.

Initial investigation shows Bull crossed the center line and hit a vehicle that was being driven by Kenneth Smith, 45 from Spooner. Smith’s wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the car.

Smith was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife and daughter were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Zorn Arena COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UWEC’s Zorn Arena reaches milestone
First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box
Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday
Wisconsin Professional Police Association
Law enforcement public perception survey results to be released Tuesday
WITI Fox 6 2016
Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Milwuakee