One man dead after crash in Barron Co. Saturday

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 24-year-old Rice Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that happened between Cameron and Chetek on Saturday.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Bull died Saturday.

Officials add that they received a call of a two vehicle crash on SS around 12:34 p.m.

Initial investigation shows Bull crossed the center line and hit a vehicle that was being driven by Kenneth Smith, 45 from Spooner. Smith’s wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the car.

Smith was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife and daughter were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

