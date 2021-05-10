Advertisement

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot at a car club meetup in San Antonio.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.

The girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside, and her mother also had a graze wound.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they have detained a person for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash; ; contention march route changed
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
Clashes continue in Jerusalem between Israeli authorities and Palestinian protesters.
Raw: Israeli police use stun grenades in Jerusalem