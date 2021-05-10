AAA: Colonial Pipeline attack shouldn’t disrupt Wisconsin’s supply

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cyberattack that disrupted a major U.S. pipeline should not affect the supply for drivers in Wisconsin and is not expected to spur any immediate spike in prices, according to AAA.

A spokesperson for the agency explained the Badger State is not reliant on the Colonial Pipeline for its gasoline supply and should therefore not see its supply disrupted in any significant way.

As far as what drivers may have to shell out for that gas, it has remained steady, even in light of the ransomware attack. On Monday, AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz told NBC15 the statewide average price stood at $2.84/gallon, same as it was on Friday.

The cyberattack on the pipeline, which Colonial Pipeline says delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, raised concerns that supplies of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel could be disrupted in parts of the region if the disruption continues.

The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey, according to the company. At the moment, though, officials said there is no fuel shortage.

Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, but that some smaller lines were operational. The company hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week.

Jarmusz explained that any impact on gas prices in Wisconsin would be based on how long that line was down and other demand pressures.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.