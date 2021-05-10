Boys & Girls Clubs 2021 Virtual Youth of the Year Gala raised more than $110,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley held a virtual Youth of the Year Gala week long event; April 26th-30th. Each day, Monday-Thursday we featured one of our four centers that included a tour of the club, Youth of the Year Interviews, and activities around our programming for that day. On Friday we had a compilation of the weeks events and featured Kid Art Day!

The event was a great success. We raised over $110,000.00 for the kids and helping to make great things happen for summer and fall programming! We want to thank all of our sponsors and our partners. Without the support that we had gotten from the surrounding communities, we would not have been able to be as successful with this event.

“I cannot thank every one of our supporters and sponsors enough for what they have done for our Youth of the Year event. This is our largest fundraising event of the year and helps to provide high quality youth development programs for kids who we need most” Angela Payne, Director of Resource Development.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley provides youth development programs in the communities of Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie, for youth in 2nd grade through 18 years old. Programs focus on fostering academic success, addressing social emotional needs, providing meals and snacks, and creating opportunities for social recreation through implementation of Boys & Girls Clubs of America research-based programs. The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

