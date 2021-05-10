CALEB SVENDSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Calab Svendsen, WWIB 103.7 fm Promotions/Sales Manager, for the Sunshine Award for his care for the people in the Chippewa Valley. With his creativity and compassionate heart, Caleb is always looking for ways to bless others in the community. One of his most recent endeavors was advocating for area restaurants with a promotion called “Wisconsin’s Biggest Tip Jar”. With the financial help of local sponsors and WWIB listeners, Caleb was able to deliver generous amounts of tips to area restaurants to show them they have not been forgotten during the difficulty of the pandemic. This is just one of many acts of kindness Caleb has led with support from WWIB staff, sponsors, and listeners. Thank you, Caleb, for using your faith to encourage and inspire our community! To view videos of the recent “Wisconsin’s Biggest Tip Jar” promotion, check out WWIB Radio on Facebook. You’ll be moved to see the reactions of restaurant staff receiving the surprise donations.

Emily Dorney

