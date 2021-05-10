Advertisement

CORISSA MCCOY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mrs. Corissa Fadness is a 3rd grade teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire. Her passion for teaching and love for the children is amazing. She makes learning fun and the children always want to be at school with her. She deserves the Sunshine Award. Thank you for being the sunshine in the lives of our children and making 3rd grade WOWIE ZOWIE! Love the 3rd grade class of Immaculate Conception School!

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

DEBBIE LONGFIELD
CALEB SVENDSEN
DIANE SPROUL
DR. TROY BERG, DR. JOHN BERSCHBACK, AND OAKLEAF SURGICAL CENTER