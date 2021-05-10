CORISSA MCCOY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mrs. Corissa Fadness is a 3rd grade teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire. Her passion for teaching and love for the children is amazing. She makes learning fun and the children always want to be at school with her. She deserves the Sunshine Award. Thank you for being the sunshine in the lives of our children and making 3rd grade WOWIE ZOWIE! Love the 3rd grade class of Immaculate Conception School!

