COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UWEC’s Zorn Arena reaches milestone

Over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Zorn Arena COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena has reached a vaccination milestone.

On May 10, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced that staff at the clinic on UW-Eau Claire’s campus has administered 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since opening a little over a month ago on April 8.

Providing the space on campus is a source of pride for the school, said Grace Crickette, vice chancellor of finance and administration at UW-Eau Claire.

“Each dose marks one step closer to a normal summer and fall semester for us all,” Crickette said.

Lieske Giese, director of the ECCCHD, encouraged Chippewa Valley residents who haven’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to get it done ahead of the summer months.

“No one wants to spend their summer being quarantined, and once you’re fully vaccinated you won’t need to quarantine just because someone close to you has COVID,” Giese said.

‼Beginning April 29, the hours for our vaccination clinic at UWEC Zorn Arena are now 11am-7pm, Tuesdays through...

Posted by Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Vaccines offered at the Zorn Arena clinic include Pfizer for anyone ages 16 and over, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (or Janssen) vaccine for those ages 18 and over.

People in Wisconsin ages 16 and older can sign up for a free vaccine by going to vaccinate.wi.gov or calling 844-684-1064. Proof of insurance or citizenship is not needed. Walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic is open 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

The clinic at Zorn Arena is managed by the ECCCHD, UW-Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

