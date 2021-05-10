Advertisement

Crash closes Highway 29 near Lake Wissota Monday

An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at mile marker 81, near Lake Wissota, on Monday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 29 is closed in Chippewa County after a multiple-vehicle crash near Lake Wissota late Monday morning.

The crash, which resulted in a semi trailer turning over onto its side, has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Highway X, or Exit 80, and also reduced westbound traffic to one lane.

The crash itself occurred less than a mile further east on the highway, at mile marker 81 near County Highway J, after 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are recommending that motorists avoid the area.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the recommended detour is to follow County Highway X around the accident, through the towns of Lafayette and Bateman, back on to Highway 29.

As of 11:55 a.m., traffic was backed up for nearly a mile in both directions, according to traffic speed data on the 511wi.gov website.

Highway 29 closure
Highway 29 closure(WEAU)

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation into the crash.

ATTENTION: State Highway 29 eastbound is completely shut down at County Highway J due to a traffic crash. If at all possible, please avoid the area. We will let you know when the highway is open.

Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 10, 2021
511WI.gov map detail about the crash and road closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on...
511WI.gov map detail about the crash and road closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County on Monday, May 10.(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)

