Crash closes Highway 29 near Lake Wissota Monday
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 29 is closed in Chippewa County after a multiple-vehicle crash near Lake Wissota late Monday morning.
The crash, which resulted in a semi trailer turning over onto its side, has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway at County Highway X, or Exit 80, and also reduced westbound traffic to one lane.
The crash itself occurred less than a mile further east on the highway, at mile marker 81 near County Highway J, after 11 a.m. Monday.
Authorities are recommending that motorists avoid the area.
According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the recommended detour is to follow County Highway X around the accident, through the towns of Lafayette and Bateman, back on to Highway 29.
As of 11:55 a.m., traffic was backed up for nearly a mile in both directions, according to traffic speed data on the 511wi.gov website.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation into the crash.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.