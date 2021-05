EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Debbie Longfield for the Sunshine Award. Debbie has been very supportive in helping me with taking Shriners’ kids to appointments. She openly volunteers her time to take kids to the hospital and clinics. I am very grateful for her service to the Shriners.

Dora Johnston

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.