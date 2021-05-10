Advertisement

DIANE SPROUL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Diane Sproul the Sunshine Award. Diane has done a wonderful job of keeping the Lincoln Jr/Sr High school in Alma Center supplied with masks during this school year.  Her fun and seasonal masks have lifted the moral of students and staff and helped keep us all safe.  Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Lincoln Jr/Sr High Students and Staff

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

DEBBIE LONGFIELD
CALEB SVENDSEN
CORISSA MCCOY
DR. TROY BERG, DR. JOHN BERSCHBACK, AND OAKLEAF SURGICAL CENTER