Please give Diane Sproul the Sunshine Award. Diane has done a wonderful job of keeping the Lincoln Jr/Sr High school in Alma Center supplied with masks during this school year. Her fun and seasonal masks have lifted the moral of students and staff and helped keep us all safe. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Lincoln Jr/Sr High Students and Staff

