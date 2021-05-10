Advertisement

DR. TROY BERG, DR. JOHN BERSCHBACK, AND OAKLEAF SURGICAL CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Dr. Troy Berg, Dr. John Berschback, and the Oakleaf Surgical Center to receive the Sunshine Award. In February of 2017 I fell on the ice and had to have a rotator cuff repair. Dr. Berg and his team did a great job with my surgery and in making my surgery a success. I just want to thank all of them for the great job and the hospitality that they showed me during the day of my surgery and beyond! In February of this year, 2021, I fell on the ice and broke my wrist and had to have surgery again. I want to thank Dr. Berschback and his team for doing a great job on this surgery for my wrist and all the hospitality that his team and staff showed me. They had to work a longer day to add on my surgery to their already long day!

Dora Helland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire
Shooting in Colorado
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Latest News

DEBBIE LONGFIELD
CALEB SVENDSEN
CORISSA MCCOY
DIANE SPROUL