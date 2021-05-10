DR. TROY BERG, DR. JOHN BERSCHBACK, AND OAKLEAF SURGICAL CENTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Dr. Troy Berg, Dr. John Berschback, and the Oakleaf Surgical Center to receive the Sunshine Award. In February of 2017 I fell on the ice and had to have a rotator cuff repair. Dr. Berg and his team did a great job with my surgery and in making my surgery a success. I just want to thank all of them for the great job and the hospitality that they showed me during the day of my surgery and beyond! In February of this year, 2021, I fell on the ice and broke my wrist and had to have surgery again. I want to thank Dr. Berschback and his team for doing a great job on this surgery for my wrist and all the hospitality that his team and staff showed me. They had to work a longer day to add on my surgery to their already long day!

Dora Helland

