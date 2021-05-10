Advertisement

Gas prices in western Wisconsin go up slightly during first week of May

Gas prices as of Sunday averaged about $2.89 per gallon for regular fuel in Eau Claire and $2.86 in La Crosse.(KXII)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in western Wisconsin is slightly higher than it was one week ago.

According to data from GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Eau Claire area is $2.89 per gallon as of May 9, up from $2.85 per gallon on May 2, an increase of four cents. In the La Crosse area, gas prices are up one cent, from $2.85 a week ago to $2.86 on May 9.

Gas prices stayed mostly flat in Pierce and St. Croix counties, checking in at about $2.89 per gallon on both May 2 and May 9.

On Monday morning, gas prices in the Eau Claire area had already come down five or six cents per gallon in most places from Sunday. That’s in addition to prices coming down from a peak of $2.92 on average in the area on Saturday, May 8.

Gas prices in western Wisconsin have gone up slightly in the past week.(GasBuddy.com)

Wisconsin gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin. Gas prices in Wisconsin are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin is priced at $2.59/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.59/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today. The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

