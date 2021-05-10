Advertisement

Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling last month that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them.

The attorneys had been hired in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal so the contracts they entered into with the attorneys would not be immediately voided.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, in a ruling from the bench Tuesday, declined to stay his order. Republicans were expected to appeal that to the state court of appeals.

