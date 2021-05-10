Law enforcement public perception survey results to be released Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Professional Police Association will release the results of its public perception survey on Tuesday.

“This survey comes on the heels of one of the most traumatic and divisive years in our nation’s history and we conduct it out of a genuine desire to better understand the communities we serve and a commitment to be part of the solution to the problems that we collectively face as a state,” said Jim Palmer, executive director of WPPA.

People were polled on topics ranging from police reform, racism, funding, and public safety questions. The WPPA remains the only law enforcement organization in the nation that produces an annual survey and shares it publicly.

It’s the ninth year the survey has been conducted. The WPPA 2021 Wisconsin Public Survey will be distributed statewide on May 11 at 8 a.m.

