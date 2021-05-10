Millston man charged with possession of narcotic drugs, paraphernalia and meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 33-year-old man has been charged in Jackson County with multiple charges that include possession of paraphernalia and meth.

Court records show Mikel Koller has been charged with vehicle operator flee/elude office, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Koller was arrested May 5 after failing to stop for law enforcement. When officials searched the vehicle, they found him to be in possession of a few different things. He was also out on bond at the time of the incident.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Koller on Monday. His next scheduled court date is set for May 17.

