Advertisement

Millston man charged with possession of narcotic drugs, paraphernalia and meth

Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.
Mikel Koller was arrested Wednesday by Jackson County Deputies.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 33-year-old man has been charged in Jackson County with multiple charges that include possession of paraphernalia and meth.

Court records show Mikel Koller has been charged with vehicle operator flee/elude office, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Koller was arrested May 5 after failing to stop for law enforcement. When officials searched the vehicle, they found him to be in possession of a few different things. He was also out on bond at the time of the incident.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Koller on Monday. His next scheduled court date is set for May 17.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating
Two brothers in critical condition after crash in Eau Claire
An overturned semi caused Highway 29 to shut down all lanes eastbound and one lane westbound at...
Two people dead after Monday morning crash near Lake Wissota
Fatal crash
Tomah man dies after motorcycle accident
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officials said this building is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Equipment malfunction believed to be cause of Cornell fire

Latest News

The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills.
Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd’s death
ROBERT OLSON
October trial set for man accused of dumping missing woman's body in Adams County
The Colonial Pipeline carries gasoline and diesel from refineries in Texas, supplying states...
AAA: Colonial Pipeline attack shouldn’t disrupt Wisconsin’s supply
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/10/21)