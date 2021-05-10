Advertisement

Mother’s career as a nurse inspires daughter to become a doctor

Mother's career in the medical field inspires her daughter to become a doctor.
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -They’re a mother-daughter duo who are also co-workers.

One mom’s career as a nurse inspired her daughter to become a doctor at the same hospital.

Rural hospitals often have a harder time hiring and maintaining staff. That includes the Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.

“We struggle with that all the time, and you know, throughout my years, it’s hard to keep people here,” said Robin Winiarczyk, the Administrative Director of Patient Care Services and Quality at the Marshfield Medical Center- Ladysmith. “We do have limited resources, and that’s people and equipment and everything else.”

Despite these challenges, there’s no place Robin Winiarczyk would rather have spent her more than 35 years in the medical field first as a nurse and now on the administrative side.

“Whatever your role is, you work at making those patients the best they can be when they are discharged, and you know when you see that patient at their worst and you can also follow them through and see them at their best, that’s what’s rewarding. That’s what we do this for,” Winiarczyk said.

At first Winiarczyk’s daughter Katie didn’t want anything to do with medicine.

That changed when she began visiting her mom at the hospital as an elementary school student, and she got to see her impact firsthand.

“I started to see those relationships that she had, and I just thought it was wonderful as to how great of a team player she was, how great she was at her job, and I decided it’s not so bad after all and started to pursue medicine,” said Dr. Katie Winiarczyk.

Dr. Katie, as she’s known to her patients, not only followed in her mother’s footsteps into the medical profession, almost three years ago she also came back to Ladysmith to work at the same hospital as her mom.

Getting to help people together in a community they love is something they wouldn’t change.

