Multiple crews respond to garage fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 6:51p.m. Sunday evening.

After arriving at the scene, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a small two car garage detached from the home at 1251 Farnam St.

The fire was contained to a corner of the garage on the ground level with little extension into the attic area according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

A total of eight vehicles and 17 LCFD personnel were on scene including assistance from Excel Energy and Holmen Fire Department as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

