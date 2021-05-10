New memorial for Hmong population that served in the Vietnam War

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial was commemorated Monday on Eau Claire’s west side on Menomonie Street.

The ribbon-cutting was for signs which were put up to salute the area’s Hmong population which served during the Vietnam war.

Eau Claire City Council Member John Lor was one of several people behind the display. He says it’s important people in the area know of the sacrifices which were made by those who came and re-settled in western Wisconsin.

“We have more than 30 families who’s mom and dad or themselves served in the war that settled in Eau Claire and have been here for a long time. We don’t have any space that displays out to the community that say that these are the veterans who helped in the war. So, we want people in the community to be aware of that.”

