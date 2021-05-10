Advertisement

October trial set for man accused of dumping missing woman's body in Adams County

ROBERT OLSON
ROBERT OLSON(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial has been scheduled for October for a man charged with dumping a woman’s body after she reportedly overdosed and died.

Robert Olson, 27, is charged with hiding a corpse, falsifying information and obstructing an officer.

The body of Annastasia Evans, 24, was found by a hunter on Nov. 23, 2019. She was reported missing in May of that year.

A criminal complaint says a friend of Evans, who reported her missing, told police Olson was the last person to see her. She said they went to Wisconsin Dells together on May 4, 2019, and he returned without her the next day. The complaint says Olson voluntarily reported to jail on May 29, 2019.

The complaint says an inmate who was housed with Olson, told detectives Olson said he used heroin with a girl who overdosed. The inmate said Olson told him that Olson had “dumped the girl’s body somewhere in the country outside of Madison.”

The complaint says another inmate told detectives that Olson said he had been in Wisconsin Dells with the missing girl. “Olson stated he fell asleep and woke up to find her deceased,” Olson told the inmate he believed she had overdosed. The complaint says Olson told the inmate he wrapped her body in something from the hotel room, and took her to a rural area on private property ‘where hunters and hikers would not find her.’

When detectives interviewed Olson, the complaint says Olson admitted to picking Evans up on May 4. He told police he dropped her off in Madison, where he believed she planned to buy heroin. He told police that was the last time he saw Evans.

Court documents state a cause of death could not be determined.

Trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 4 in Adams County.

