Peregrine falcon chick naming contest ends Tuesday

First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box
First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box(Wisconsin Public Service)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The deadline to cast a vote in Wisconsin Public Service’s peregrine falcon naming contest is Tuesday. WPS said with thousands of votes cast, “Beaker” and “Fauci” are in the lead, but it’s a toss-up for the next few names.

Your choices are:

  • Beaker in honor of scientists
  • Hugs in honor of parents and guardians
  • Cargo in honor of the U.S. Postal Service and delivery drivers
  • Keanu in honor of bus drivers
  • Checkers in honor of grocery store workers
  • Kizzmekia in honor of vaccinators
  • Cheers in honor of restaurant and bar workers
  • Murrow in honor of journalists
  • Energizer in honor of utility workers
  • Siren in honor of first responders
  • Fauci in honor of health care workers
  • Sparkle in honor of cleaning crews
  • Harvest in honor of farmers
  • Teach in honor of teachers
  • Courage in honor of everyone else making sacrifices to help others

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

The winners will be used to name the peregrine falcon chicks born at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants this spring. So far, there are nine chicks with five eggs ready to hatch.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since our first successful nest in the mid-’90s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched the facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

