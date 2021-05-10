Advertisement

Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) signals to Travis Shaw (21) after hitting a solo home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) signals to Travis Shaw (21) after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Marlins reliever Anthony Bass retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

